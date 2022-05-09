DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $61.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 174.53% from the company’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in DISH Network by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.