DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Benchmark

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.