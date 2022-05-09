DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $22.22 on Monday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $121,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $3,165,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

