Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
