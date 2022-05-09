Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 164.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 202,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 127.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 198,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 82,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

