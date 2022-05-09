DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. DLocal has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DLocal (Get Rating)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
