DNB Markets Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $32.77.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
