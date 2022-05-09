Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

