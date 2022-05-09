Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Analysts expect that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Doma by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,783 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

