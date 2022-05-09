Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.89.

Shares of DBM opened at C$7.18 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$622.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.