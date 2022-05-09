Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.89.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
