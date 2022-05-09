Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.
Shares of D stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
