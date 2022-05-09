Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. 91,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

