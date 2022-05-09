Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $445.00 to $370.00.

5/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $365.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $510.00 to $435.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $487.00 to $424.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $400.00.

4/25/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $487.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $480.00.

4/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

3/31/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,784. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $335.30 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day moving average is $455.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 116.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 626.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

