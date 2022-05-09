Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 61,785 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,560,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

DGICA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.