Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
DIIBF traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.81.
About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.
