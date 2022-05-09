Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.
Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.43. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.
About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.
