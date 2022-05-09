Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 149.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

DII.B traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$6.82. 57,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,769. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$6.74 and a one year high of C$33.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.25. The company has a market cap of C$221.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

