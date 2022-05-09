Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Shares of DII.B traded down C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,769. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.25.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.