Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Shares of DII.B traded down C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,769. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.25.
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
