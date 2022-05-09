Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE DOV opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 308,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

