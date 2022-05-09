Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON DSM opened at GBX 66 ($0.82) on Monday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.11.

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust alerts:

In other Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust news, insider Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,109.31).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.