Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DSM stock opened at GBX 67.01 ($0.84) on Monday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.11.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust in a research report on Monday.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.
