DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430,209. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.