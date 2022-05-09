DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.
DraftKings stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430,209. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.
In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
About DraftKings (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.
