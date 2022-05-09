DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.11% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

