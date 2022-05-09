DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

