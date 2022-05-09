DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

