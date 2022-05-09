DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.
DraftKings stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.
