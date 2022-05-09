Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

D.UN traded down C$1.33 on Monday, hitting C$22.42. 102,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,883. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.25.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

