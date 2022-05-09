Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

TSE:D.UN traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.42. 102,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,883. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

