Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.16.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.