Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$26.25 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.