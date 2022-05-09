DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

