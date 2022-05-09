DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.64.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $129.68 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

