Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

NYSE:DUK opened at $111.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

