Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Duke Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.