Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPMLF. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,576. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

