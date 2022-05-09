Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.65. 365,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,388. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

