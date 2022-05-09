Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.
Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.65. 365,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,388. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
