DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of DURECT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 143,864 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

