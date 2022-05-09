DURECT (DRRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

4/29/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,605. The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 39.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

