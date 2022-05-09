Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

