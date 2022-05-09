Dynavax Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

