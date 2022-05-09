Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.92 on Monday. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin purchased 200,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

