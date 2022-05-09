Eaton Co. plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $147.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

