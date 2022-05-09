eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$9.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.39 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.91 EPS.

eBay stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. eBay has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

