eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. 12,810,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. eBay has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.76.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

