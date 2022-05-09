Edison Inv. Res Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$25.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$92,280. Insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.