Edison Inv. Res Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$25.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$92,280. Insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

