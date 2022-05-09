Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.