Editas Medicine, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $29,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $13,026,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

