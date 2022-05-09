eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.