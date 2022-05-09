Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $22.63. 54,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,522. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

