Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,421,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,804,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

