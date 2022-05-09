Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of ELAN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 208,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

